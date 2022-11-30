Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

SeaWorld Orlando rehabilitates, releases 3 manatees into Florida Keys

FL treatment ranged from antibiotics and nutritional support to removing bone fragments

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year have been returned to a Keys canal after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando.

Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center, Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters and SeaWorld helped transition the trio on Tuesday from transport trucks to land and then into the water.

"Three animals in the same day … there’s nothing better," Dolphin Research Center medical director Dr. Scott Gearhart said. "To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them."

Measuring up to 11 feet and weighing more than 1,000 pounds each, the manatees were rescued in April, June and July, respectively. Their medical conditions included a boat strike that caused a skull fracture, severe emaciation and gastric issues, dehydration and inflammation.

BABY ELEPHANT PLAYS IN A SPRAY OF WATER FOR VISITORS: SEE THE ADORABLE VIDEO

An animal named Manakey weighed 460 pounds when it was rescued June 10. The marine mammal weighed 1,005 pounds when it went back into the water.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released back to Florida Keys waters on Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Florida.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released back to Florida Keys waters on Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Florida. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Treatment ranged from removing bone fragments to antibiotics and nutritional support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marine mammal experts remind the public to be vigilant when boating in Florida waters.

"We share the waterways with these animals," Gearhart said. "They’re very slow moving and they get into stuff, and you really need to be careful about what your activity is on the water."