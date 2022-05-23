Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Seattle officials release video of man and woman hit by car in road rage incident

The incident stemmed from an apparent road rage incident

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Seattle officials release video of man and woman hit by car in road rage incident Video

Seattle officials release video of man and woman hit by car in road rage incident

The King County Prosecuting Attorneys Office released video of a man and woman hit by a car in an apparent road rage incident on April 17 in Seattle's Pike Place Market. (Credit: King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released video of a man and woman hit by a car in an apparent road rage incident on April 17 in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

Authorities say that the incident started when two people in a Toyota SUV and a van got into an argument, according to KIRO. The van driver threw water in the direction of the Toyota driver, and witnesses said things became physical at that point.

CHICAGO MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FATALLY SHOOTING DRIVER IN THE EYE

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released video of a man and woman hit by a car in an apparent road rage incident on April 17 in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released video of a man and woman hit by a car in an apparent road rage incident on April 17 in Seattle's Pike Place Market. (King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

The 32-year-old driver of the Toyota SUV shoved the 45-year-old, who drove the van, to the ground and began to drive away, according to police.

The driver of the van then got up and hit the 32-year-old through his car window, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A 54-year-old Mazda driver then exited his car and smashed the Toyota's back window, and the 32-year-old man retaliated by smashing a windshield as well.

The 54-year-old drove his Mazda into the 32-year-old and a separate woman, according to the report, who worked nearby. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to 770KTTH.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.