Search on for missing 19-year-old pregnant California woman Erin Corwin

Authorities are scouring a California national park for any signs of a missing 19-year-old pregnant woman and military wife who was last seen leaving her home Saturday.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department said Erin Corwin, of Twentynine Palms, Calif., disappeared under "suspicious circumstances," after her car was found abandoned, The Press Enterprise reported.

Her husband, Jonathan Wayne Corwin, a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, told investigators that his pregnant wife left their home on the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base at 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

Jonathan Corwin said his wife was headed for Joshua Tree National Park, authorities said in a press release. Her husband reported her missing the next day.

The sheriff's department said Erin Corwin’s car -- a 2013 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 7CJX519 -- was found on Monday, but declined to give the precise location where the vehicle was located.

Authorities also noted that Corwin has no known medical or psychological issues.

The Corwins, who have been married for a year in a half, are originally from Oak Ridge, Tenn. Jonathan Corwin told police his wife planned to visit the park to scout out a desirable location for a family outing during an upcoming visit with her mother, KTLA.com reported.

After an extensive ground and air search earlier this week failed to locate Corwin, the sheriff’s "Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail" joined the investigation.

"The specialized division was asked to assume the investigation because they felt that there were definite suspicious circumstances," sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told the newspaper. The division is skilled "when it comes to investigations that involve the possibility of foul play," she said.

Corwin is described as 5 foot, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Corwin's whereabouts is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463 (1-800-78-CRIME).

FoxNews.com's Cristina Corbin contributed to this report.