Search for suspect after 4 bodies found in apartment complex

Four bodies have been found at an apartment complex in Ohio and police say foul play is suspected.

West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog says authorities are investigating the deaths in the township roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati as homicides and were searching for a suspect Monday.

A man's 911 call around 10 p.m. Sunday led police to find the bodies at the Lakefront at West Chester complex. The distraught man can be heard shouting for help and saying he returned home to find his wife and other family members on the ground, bleeding.

Police haven't released information on the cause of the four adults' deaths or any suspect. They said there was no immediate threat to the community.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.