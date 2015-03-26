'Save the Dream Event' putting a dent in the foreclosure problem

Just last month, Yolanda and Jonathan Grubbs were facing a hard truth millions face every month -- they were about to lose their home to foreclosure.

"We were sad, stressed. It causes tension in the home," said Yolanda. "You just don't want your kids to be homeless. I don't want to be out on the street. We have been calling the bank, speaking to multiple representatives, we were put on a couple of payment plans which we weren't able to keep, it's been a long hard process for us."

That was until they attended the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America -- or NACA "Save The Dream" tour. The tour stops in cities across the nation and helps homeowners prevent foreclosure through loan modifications and other means. All services to the Grubbs and other homeowners are free.

It sounds too good to be true to someone who is about to lose their home.

"Everybody who comes here has tried and failed to work with their banks -- banks lose the documents, banks don't make decisions. Banks find a reason to say no," said NACA CEO Bruce Marks.

Marks says his events are the only thing in this country that's working for large numbers of people who are coming in and saving their home on the same day. People are saving hundreds, sometimes thousands on their house each month.

The Grubbs shaved $200 off their monthly payment. It was the difference between homelessness and homeownership.

"I can pay off bills. We were thinking about filing bankruptcy and I don't think we're going to do that now. That's going to help us a lot," Yolanda said. "I have a son that will be in college in the blink of an eye. I want to be able to provide for him. I have two younger children that will soon be able to go to college. I want to be able to help them."

But these American Dream events are not just for homeowners. They're also for homebuyers shopping for the best mortgage.

Atlanta resident Perry Jarrell is looking to buy a home, but can't seem to cut through the red tape. His credit took a hit following a recent divorce, making it difficult to find an affordable loan.

"We were trying to purchase a new home, some of those credit problems came back to haunt me and with the tight credit market the way it is now, it was really hard to do the conventional way," Jarrell said.

Other than that -- he says his credit has been clean. He tells FOX News, he knows other families in similar situations.

"It affects all of us -- both personally and business-wise because of the credit market the way it is -- people cannot get credit," he said. "It's really tight at the moment and programs like this will help people to either refinance their homes into a better situation or purchase a home."

For the first time in years, Jarrell was approved.

And it's success stories like the Jarrell's and the Grubbs' second chance -- that keeps NACA going.

To find out if NACA is heading to your hometown, check out their website.