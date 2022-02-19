San Francisco woman struck by stray bullet while eating at restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday while eating at a restaurant in downtown San Francisco, according to police and local reports.

Police on Tuesday responded to reports of a shooting on the 2000 block of Market Street just before 5 p.m. PT and found both a 22-year-old man and 85-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

The 85-year-old victim had been eating at Woodhouse Fish Co. when a bullet pierced the window next to her, restaurant owner Dylan MacNiven told the San Francisco Gate.

"It's unclear if it was glass or the bullet actually grazed her," MacNiven told the outlet. "We have been in contact with her and she is in good spirits as of yesterday."

Authorities transported both victims to a nearby hospital while officers on the scene interviewed witnesses.

Police learned that a group of people had gotten into a physical altercation across the street from the restaurant. One person in that group produced a gun and "fired into the crowd that was fighting," according to the SFPD.

Investigators also learned that the 85-year-old victim was a bystander rather than one of the individuals involved in the altercation.

SFPD had not arrested any suspects in the incident as of Saturday morning.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.