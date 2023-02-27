Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift missing since Thursday, police say

Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift hosts a morning show for Wild 94.9

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A San Francisco radio host has been missing since he was last seen at his home on King Street Thursday, according to city police.

Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, who hosted a morning show from 6 to 10 a.m. PT on Wild 94.9 FM, was last seen at his house around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

"Since that time, there has been no trackable activity on his cell phone," Wild 94.9 announced in a Facebook post Monday.

"There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records."

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift has been missing since Thursday, according to police and his employers.

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift has been missing since Thursday, according to police and his employers. (KTVU)

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 911 with the location and a physical description.

The 54-year-old is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds, according to authorities. He is a bald, White male with brown eyes and may have a dark goatee. 

Police said he was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Commenters replying to the San Francisco Police Department's missing person flyer noted that Vandergrift's latest Instagram post had been edited at some point Thursday. The current version is written in past tense.

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle," it reads. "It’s been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin’ love…"

The link in his bio also goes to a news article about a Canadian executive who penned an emotional essay following his daughter's Lyme's disease diagnosis and subsequent suicide.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports