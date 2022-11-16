San Francisco launches guaranteed income program for transgender people

San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for the city’s transgender residents to help with financial insecurity.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Wednesday the program will provide low-income transgender residents with payments of up to $1,200 each month for up to 18 months.

The program, Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (G.I.F.T.) will provide "economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way to combat poverty."

According to its website, the program will prioritize the following demographics for enrollment: "transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming, and intersex people who are also Black, indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC), experiencing homelessness, living with disabilities and chronic illnesses, youth and elders, monolingual Spanish-speakers, and those who are legally vulnerable such as TGI people who are undocumented, engaging in survival sex trades, ​or are formerly incarcerated."

The program, one of several city programs intended to help support San Francisco residents, will support 55 people. Participants will also be provided with gender-affirming medical and mental health care, among other benefits, according to the outlet.

"Our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," Breed said in a statement. "We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up."

The deadline for applications is Dec. 15, 2022.