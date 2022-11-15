Nancy Pelosi husband attack suspect David DePape pleads not guilty to federal charges

The Canadian man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home last month and assaulting her husband with a hammer in the middle of the night appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday, pleading not guilty in a brief hearing.

David DePape, 42, faces federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion attack that sent Paul Pelosi, 82, to the hospital for emergency surgery on a skull fracture.

The charges carry 30- and 20-year prison terms, respectively, if he is convicted.

The suspect spoke with his attorney, a federal public defender, in hushed tones and only spoke up to tell the court his name during the 10-minute hearing in which he appeared shackled in an orange jail jumpsuit.

PAUL PELOSI ATTACK: NEW FEDERAL INDICTMENT REVEALS WHAT SUSPECT WAS WEARING WHEN POLICE ARRIVED

He also faces state charges that carry penalties of up to life in prison if convicted.

DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home around 2 a.m. Oct. 28, snuck into the master bedroom and found Paul Pelosi asleep.

He is accused of demanding to know the House speaker’s whereabouts and threatening to break her kneecaps with a hammer – but she was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Paul Pelosi called 911, and responding officers arrived at the front door to find Pelosi and DePape struggling for control of a hammer.

NANCY PELOSI GIVES UPDATE ON HUSBAND PAUL'S RECOVERY AFTER HAMMER ATTACK: 'IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG HAUL'

"The two officers opened the door to see the foyer of the Pelosi Residence, Mr. Pelosi, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, DEPAPE in shorts, running shoes and a sweatshirt, and DEPAPE and Mr. Pelosi jointly gripping a hammer," the federal indictment reads.

READ THE FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

In an incident that investigators say was captured on two officers' bodycams, police ordered them to drop the hammer. DePape said, "Ummm, nope," broke free from Pelosi’s grip and allegedly cracked his skull.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police tackled DePape at the scene, and he appeared in court days later with his arm in a sling – which was gone by Tuesday's hearing.

Pelosi was treated for a skull fracture and injuries to his arms and hands.

On the state charges, a San Francisco judge has scheduled a discovery hearing for Nov. 28 and set a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing where witnesses could testify. DePape has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

Federal immigration officials have requested a detainer and could deport him if he is ever released from custody.

DePape's next federal court date is on Nov. 30.

Fox News' Michael Lundin contributed to this report.