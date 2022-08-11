Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

San Fran DA Jenkins announces new felony charges in assault on Asian elderly former city commissioner

Derrick Yearby faces felonies over assault on 70-year-old Greg Chew

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced formal felony charges on Wednesday against an alleged assailant accused of violently attacking elderly Asian former city commissioner Greg Chew. 

Jenkins announced felony assault and battery charges as well as felony elder abuse charges against Derrick Yearby, 34, of San Francisco. He was arrested by San Francisco police officers five days after allegedly attacking Chew, a former member of the city’s arts, film and immigrants’ rights commissions in the South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The 70-year-old Chew was punched and violently thrown to the ground by an assailant whom he did not know, prosecutors said. 

Chew suffered a cut to the face, swelling and bruising to the face and a fractured left clavicle. The assailant did not speak during the attack and his motivation was unclear, prosecutors said. 

SAN FRANCISCO MAKE ARREST IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON 70-YEAR-OLD ASIAN FORMER CITY COMMISSIONER 

Yearby was identified as the suspect and arrested on Aug. 7. Despite calls from protesters to "stop Asian hate," Yearby was not charged with a hate crime in connection to the assault on Chew. 

Brooke Jenkins attends a news conference at City Hall, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Francisco. 

Brooke Jenkins attends a news conference at City Hall, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Francisco.  (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The district attorney’s office charged Yearby Wednesday with felony assault with an enhancement for great bodily injury, felony battery causing serious bodily injury, and felony elder abuse with great bodily injury. The defendant was also charged with a misdemeanor vandalism charge.

Yearby made his first court appearance in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday. His arraignment was pushed to Friday. 

"Unprovoked, violent attacks against our AAPI communities must stop," Jenkins said in a statement. "These felony charges are the first step in seeking to hold violent offenders accountable and restoring confidence in our criminal justice system for victims of crime." 

Demonstrators hold up signs as they take part in an anti-Asian American hate march and rally at San Francisco City Hall on Saturday, March 27, 2021. 

Demonstrators hold up signs as they take part in an anti-Asian American hate march and rally at San Francisco City Hall on Saturday, March 27, 2021.  (Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

In addition to filing felony charges, the district attorney’s office also filed a motion for detention to keep the defendant in custody while pending trial. The motion to detain was filed because of the violence and seriousness of the charges in this case, according to prosecutors. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 

Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 