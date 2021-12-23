San Antonio mosque spearheads $150,000 reward for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil

A $150,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to finding missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil, who vanished from a playground at her family's apartment complex in northwestern San Antonio on Monday evening.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio, a mosque that Lina's father would occasionally attend, originally offered a $10,000 reward on Wednesday morning, but that number shot up to $100,000 by Thursday evening as charities and private individuals started pitching in, according to a spokesperson for the mosque, Mike Martin.

"This is not just coming from the community — this is also from local charities, non-Muslim organizations, and non-Muslims throughout the city," Martin told Fox News.

"Everybody is coming together over this. There’s good people all over and there’s people that understand that it’s not a faith-based delineation. If somebody is in need, we help them."

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is also offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Lina and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for her disappearance.

Lina's family moved to San Antonio in 2019 after fleeing Afghanistan from "threats that were posed to us," her father told KENS-TV.

The 3-year-old girl was on a playground Monday evening at the family's apartment complex in northwestern San Antonio when her mother briefly left the area. Lina had vanished when her mother returned.

"We continue to deploy an all hands on deck approach to ensure no evidence, witness statement or clues are left undiscovered," the San Antonio Police Department said Thursday.

Lina's disappearance is still considered a missing person case, not an abduction, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Wednesday.

Despite the case being officially classified as a missing person case, an FBI unit that specializes in crimes against children is on the scene in San Antonio.

"The FBI regularly engages with its local law enforcement partners in efforts to protect our community," an FBI San Antonio Field Office spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "San Antonio Police Department Headquarters continues to lead the interagency efforts to recover missing child, Lina Sardar Khil, with the support of the FBI's resources, to include the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team."

Helicopters have been flying over the area while law enforcement officers go door-to-door and review hours of surveillance video. K-9s that specialize in finding missing persons have also been involved in the search.

Lina is about 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes when she went missing on Monday evening.

"No detail is too small as we continue to search for Lina," the San Antonio Police Department said, urging anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 210-207-7660. "Our community is very important to us and we must all come together to bring Lina home to her family."