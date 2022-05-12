Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

San Antonio-area school district will now allow qualified teachers to carry a concealed firearm on campus

Teachers who want to carry will have to complete 40 hours of training

By Paul Best | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

A small school district about 25 miles east of San Antonio will now allow certain qualified teachers and staff members to carry a concealed firearm on campus. 

The La Vernia Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Guardian Program on Monday. 

TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICT INVESTIGATING AFTER SUSPECT APPEARS TO POINT GUN AT SCHOOL BUS

In addition to already having a license to carry, staff members who want to become guardians must complete 20 hours at a firing range, 20 hours of classroom training, pass annual psychological exams, and take random drug tests, KSAT reports. 

A U.S. flag and Texas state flag is seen at half-mast at La Vernia High School during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting on November 7, 2017. 

A U.S. flag and Texas state flag is seen at half-mast at La Vernia High School during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting on November 7, 2017.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

About 80% of La Vernia ISD staff supported the Guardian Program in a survey that was taken before the board approved it, according to the local news outlet. 

Aside from the Guardian Program, Texas schools can also have one school marshal per 400 students who can carry a firearm. 

