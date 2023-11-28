Royal Caribbean cruise vacation from Florida turns deadly

A teenager died Saturday after reportedly falling from a Royal Caribbean ship's balcony.

Passengers told TMZ a 16-year-old died after falling from a balcony onto a deck on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas ship, saying it's unclear if the incident was intentional.

One passenger on the ship said there was an announcement asking for passengers willing to donate blood early on Saturday morning, according to FOX 35.

The teen was reportedly taken to a hospital but later died.

Pictures taken by a passenger on the ship show yellow caution tape on a balcony and one area of the deck blocked off by a tent and a temporary wall.

The Allure of the Seas had just begun a 3-day trip when the incident happened and was between Port Canaveral, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean didn't address what happened but told Fox News Digital one passenger had died.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won’t provide any further comment," a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said.