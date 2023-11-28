Expand / Collapse search
Royal Caribbean cruise vacation from Florida turns deadly

Royal Caribbean confirmed a passenger died on the cruise

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A teenager died Saturday after reportedly falling from a Royal Caribbean ship's balcony.

Passengers told TMZ a 16-year-old died after falling from a balcony onto a deck on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas ship, saying it's unclear if the incident was intentional.

One passenger on the ship said there was an announcement asking for passengers willing to donate blood early on Saturday morning, according to FOX 35.

The teen was reportedly taken to a hospital but later died.

Allure of the Seas ship pictured, yellow caution tape seen on balcony as well as an area of the ship blocked off

Pictures taken by a passenger on the ship show yellow caution tape on a balcony and one area of the deck blocked off by a tent and a temporary wall. (FOX 35)

Pictures taken by a passenger on the ship show yellow caution tape on a balcony and one area of the deck blocked off by a tent and a temporary wall.

The Allure of the Seas had just begun a 3-day trip when the incident happened and was between Port Canaveral, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas.

Back of the Allure of the Seas cruise ship

Passengers told TMZ a 16-year-old died after falling from a balcony onto a deck on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas ship, saying its unclear if the incident was intentional. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images and FOX 35)

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean didn't address what happened but told Fox News Digital one passenger had died.

Promenade area of the Allure of the Seas cruise ship

Balconies line each side of the Boardwalk of the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas cruise ship. (Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won’t provide any further comment," a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.