Rhodes Trust names 32 American students to receive full scholarships to study at Oxford

The Rhodes Trust says 32 U.S. men and women have been named Rhodes Scholars and will enter Oxford University next October.

The winners were selected from 857 applicants endorsed by 327 different colleges and universities. The scholarships, announced early Sunday, provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the prestigious university in England.

Rhodes Scholarships were created in 1902 by the will of British philanthropist Cecil Rhodes. Winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, personal integrity, leadership potential and physical vigor, among other attributes.

The value of the scholarships averages about $50,000 per year.

The American students will join an international group of scholars selected from 14 other jurisdictions around the world. Approximately 80 scholars are selected annually.

___

Online: www.rhodesscholar.org