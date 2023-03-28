Rhode Island Army sergeant's body accounted for, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

An Army sergeant from Rhode Island who was captured during the Korean War and died of starvation in a POW camp in May 1951 has been accounted for, military officials said.

Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux 22, of Cumberland, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.

Robidoux was accounted for in January after his remains were identified using mitochondrial DNA, dental and anthropological analysis. His family was recently briefed on his identification.

Robidoux, a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on Nov. 27, 1950, the DPAA said.

According to his personnel profile on the DPAA's website, his company came under Chinese attack from two sides and after the Chinese infiltrated the American positions, U.S. troops pulled back.

Robidoux was captured and marched to a POW camp on the Yalu River. POWs released in 1953 reported that Robidoux died in May 1951, according to military officials.

Remains from the camp were returned by North Korea to United Nations Command in the fall of 1954, but none could be associated with Robidoux at that time and he was determined non-recoverable, the Army said.

More than 650 Korean War Unknowns were disinterred from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in December 2019 and some of the remains were determined to be those of Robidoux, military officials said.