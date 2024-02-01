Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Retired public school employee, 79, behind bars for inappropriate messages to child: police

The former public school employee retired in 2023

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Michigan police officer pulls woman from burning vehicle Video

Michigan police officer pulls woman from burning vehicle

A police officer in Fraser, Michigan, rescued a woman who was stuck in a burning pickup truck, authorities said. (Credit: Fraser Police Department via WJBK)

A 79-year-old retired public school employee is in jail for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor, Michigan State Police said

State police said they were tipped off in September that retired middle school employee Sue Ann Asch had allegedly been texting and using Snapchat to send the inappropriate messages. 

Police launched an investigation, including an interview of the unidentified minor at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Traverse City. Authorities also obtained warrants for Asch’s home in Kalkaska, which resulted in police seizing "several electronic devices," according to the authorities’ press release. 

The devices were subsequently sent to the State Police Computer Crimes Unit for analysis. Police have not released any details as to what Asch’s messages to the minor contained, though they noted the victim knew Asch. 

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

Booking photo for Michigan woman

Sue Ann Asch, 79, was arrested last month for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor.  (Michigan State Police )

A report was filed with the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office, and a warrant was issued for Asch’s arrest Jan. 8. The former school employee turned herself in, according to police. 

MISSISSIPPI TEACHER PLOTTED TO TAKE STUDENT ACROSS STATE LINES TO ELOPE: REPORT

She was arraigned this week on one count of accosting children for immoral purposes. She is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Kalkaska County Jail. 

snapchat logo

In this photo iIllustration, the Snapchat social media logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen showing a Snapchat logo April 5, 2019, in Paris. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer told local media Asch worked as a paraprofessional at Kalkaska Middle School and retired in September. She began working for the school in 2012. 

WATCH DASHCAM OF POLICE CHASING ERRATIC MOBILE HOME 

Middle school in Michigan

Kalkaska Middle School in Michigan (Google Maps )

Police did not reach out to the superintendent during the investigation, he told UpNorthLive. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asch is expected to next appear in court Feb. 12. Michigan State Police told Fox News Digital Thursday their investigation into Asch has concluded, and the matter is now in the hands of the court system. 