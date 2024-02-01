Retired public school employee, 79, behind bars for inappropriate messages to child: police

A 79-year-old retired public school employee is in jail for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor, Michigan State Police said.

State police said they were tipped off in September that retired middle school employee Sue Ann Asch had allegedly been texting and using Snapchat to send the inappropriate messages.

Police launched an investigation, including an interview of the unidentified minor at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Traverse City. Authorities also obtained warrants for Asch’s home in Kalkaska, which resulted in police seizing "several electronic devices," according to the authorities’ press release.

The devices were subsequently sent to the State Police Computer Crimes Unit for analysis. Police have not released any details as to what Asch’s messages to the minor contained, though they noted the victim knew Asch.

A report was filed with the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office, and a warrant was issued for Asch’s arrest Jan. 8. The former school employee turned herself in, according to police.

She was arraigned this week on one count of accosting children for immoral purposes. She is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Kalkaska County Jail.

Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer told local media Asch worked as a paraprofessional at Kalkaska Middle School and retired in September. She began working for the school in 2012.

Police did not reach out to the superintendent during the investigation, he told UpNorthLive.

Asch is expected to next appear in court Feb. 12. Michigan State Police told Fox News Digital Thursday their investigation into Asch has concluded, and the matter is now in the hands of the court system.