Missouri police chasing erratic mobile home caught on wild dashcam video

'After all, it's not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house!' Excelsior Springs police say

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Police chase mobile home driver through Excelsior Springs, Missouri Video

Police chase mobile home driver through Excelsior Springs, Missouri

The driver was "erratic" and swerving over the lines, according to police. CREDIT: Excelsior Springs Police Department.

Police officers chased a driver "hauling a big ol' house" through the streets of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

The bizarre, 30-mph police chase involving a 70-foot mobile home unfolded on a highway about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City on Thanksgiving, which was caught on dashcam video.

"He was traveling all over the roadway. We thought he might've been drunk," Excelsior Springs police said in a video posted on Facebook. "We came up on him. We chased him real fast down the road."

Pursuing officers did not get the spike strip down quick enough, police said, and the chase continued. 

Dashcam footage of cops chasing mobile home

Police in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, chased an "erratic" mobile home driver. (Excelsior Springs Police Department )

Pursuing officers finally ran the driver off the road. 

The video shows the driver trying to make a sharp left, but the mobile home trailer dips in a grassy area and tips over. 

"We chased him off the roadway, and he jacked up his truck. He jacked up his trailer," police said. "And then we took him to jail like Excelsior does."

The video ends with the driver being cuffed on the hood of the police car, and two officers high-fiving each other.

Driver tries to make a sharp left and the trailer tips over which ends the chase

The video shows the driver trying to make a sharp left, but the mobile home trailer dips in a grassy area and tips over. (Excelsior Springs Police Department )

Police arrest the driver

Officers arrested the driver, whose name was not released. (Excelsior Springs Police Department )

The video goes to a black screen with the words, "Keeping Excelsior safe … One trailer at a time."

All this happened on Thanksgiving night. Police released the footage with the commentary on Facebook. 

"After all, it's not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house!" Excelsior Springs police wrote in the social media post. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.