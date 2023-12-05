Missouri police chasing erratic mobile home caught on wild dashcam video

Police officers chased a driver "hauling a big ol' house" through the streets of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

The bizarre, 30-mph police chase involving a 70-foot mobile home unfolded on a highway about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City on Thanksgiving, which was caught on dashcam video.

"He was traveling all over the roadway. We thought he might've been drunk," Excelsior Springs police said in a video posted on Facebook. "We came up on him. We chased him real fast down the road."

Pursuing officers did not get the spike strip down quick enough, police said, and the chase continued.

DEATH OF POTENTIAL WITNESS IN MISSOURI DOG-COLLAR CAPTIVITY CASE FUELS SERIAL KILLER SPECULATION

Pursuing officers finally ran the driver off the road.

The video shows the driver trying to make a sharp left, but the mobile home trailer dips in a grassy area and tips over.

FAMILY OF MISSING WYOMING WOMAN REVEALS ‘DISTURBING’ MESSAGES, RED FLAGS BEFORE SHE VANISHED

"We chased him off the roadway, and he jacked up his truck. He jacked up his trailer," police said. "And then we took him to jail like Excelsior does."

The video ends with the driver being cuffed on the hood of the police car, and two officers high-fiving each other.

The video goes to a black screen with the words, "Keeping Excelsior safe … One trailer at a time."

All this happened on Thanksgiving night. Police released the footage with the commentary on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After all, it's not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house!" Excelsior Springs police wrote in the social media post.