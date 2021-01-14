Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at officers during Capitol riot arrested

The retired firefighter who appears to be the man caught on camera throwing a fire extinguisher that hit at least three officers at the Capitol during a riot was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Robert Sanford, of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Video footage of the incident shows the man hurling a fire extinguisher officers attempting to control a mob outside of the west side of the Capitol.

The FBI has been pursuing charges against dozens of suspects in the riots, many of whom were identified through photos and videos circulating on social media-- some posted by participants themselves.

Officials told the WSJ that the incident is separate from the ongoing homicide investigation by the Justice Department and multiple other agencies into a Capitol police officer who died in the melee on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump supporters breached security at the nation's Capitol and stormed the building, emboldened by President Trump's encouragement to "fight" for the "stolen election."

The deceased officer, Brian Sicknick, a 12-year veteran of the police force, was also struck in the head by a fire extinguisher and collapsed after the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Four other people died during the attacks and dozens more -- including multiple members of law enforcement -- were injured.