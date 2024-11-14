Republicans hold the House cementing unified power across Congress and the White House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Track election results with real-time data, developments and analysis on races across the US.

1. Republicans hold the House cementing unified power across Congress and the White House.

2. Blue cities scramble to align with key campaign vow before Trump takes office.

3. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress over Trump nod to be attorney general.

BLOCK PARTY – Projected winner in hotly contested race sinks Dems' hopes of flipping seat. Continue reading …

‘NOT ASSIST’ – Newly sworn-in LAPD chief sparks backlash after revealing plan to buck Trump admin on 'mass deportations.' Continue reading …

DRILL, BABY, DRILL – Trump vows to unleash US energy, undo key Biden rules in 2nd term. Continue reading ...

‘BLUE’ IN THE FACE – Fetterman says Trump nominee is ‘God-tier’ trolling to trigger liberal ‘meltdown.’ Continue reading …

‘THIS WAS THE CULTURE’ – Fired FEMA official responds to allegations she told workers to skip homes with Trump signs. See video ...

SLICK MOVE – Biden imposes a new tax as he prepares to leave the White House. Continue reading …

OH, BROTHER! – Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo stuns podcast host when sharing who he voted for. Continue reading …

‘NEVER LOOKED HAPPIER’ – Social media erupts after Biden all smiles during Trump transition meeting. Continue reading …

‘LAST-DITCH EFFORT’ – Polymarket CEO blasts FBI's ‘political’ raid after Trump win prediction. Continue reading ...

X-ODUS – Elon Musk's pro-Trump stance causes progressives to flee social media platform for liberal safe space. Continue reading …

CHAPTER CLOSED – School system removes graphic LGBTQ book after mom's uproar. Continue reading …

‘THIS WAS ANYTHING BUT' – Ex-DNC volunteer turned Trump voter mocks claims Harris ran flawless campaign. Continue reading ...

MIC DROP – Harris reportedly backed out of Joe Rogan podcast over 'backlash' with progressive staff. Continue reading ...

HUGH HEWITT – Don't DOGE the deadline! Here's how Trump can fix government. Continue reading …

JOHN YOO AND ROBERT J. DELAHUNTY – There’s only one way Trump can fix Powell’s opposition at the Fed. Continue reading …

ROYAL RUMBLINGS – King Charles fed up with Prince Andrew over disgraced duke's mansion debacle, experts say. Continue reading ...

AWKWARD EXCHANGES? – Trump to preside over historic sporting events: Which teams and stars could skip White House visits? Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Play and enter to win a trip to NYC! Take the quiz …

‘DESPERATE’ TIMES – Actress feels ‘anxiety’ for people stuck in America after Trump victory. Continue reading ...

COLD AS ICE – Freezing a popular sweet treat becomes a social media obsession. See the video …

MIKE HUCKABEE – We haven't done what we need to get American hostages out of Gaza. See video …

JILLIAN MICHAELS – The left has gone completely bananas. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













