Chris Cuomo says he voted for brother, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for president: 'He didn't win'

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he voted for his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for president, despite him not running for the White House.

Cuomo, now a host with NewsNation, shared the news with Patrick Bet-David on his PBD Podcast. Bet-David appeared to assume that Cuomo voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, the New York Post reported.

"I probably shouldn't tell you, but I can tell you who I voted for. I voted for my brother. I wrote him in," said Cuomo. "He didn’t win, by the way."

"Are you joking," the podcast host asked.

"No. I’ll show you the picture," Cuomo responded before showing Bet-David a photo on his cell phone.

Bet-David, who gasped after looking at the phone, replied: "Get outta here!"

The journalist didn't let Bet-David show the image onscreen.

"I think it might’ve been illegal that I took a picture, so let’s just pretend it didn’t happen," he said.

Cuomo noted that his brother is a Democrat, but said: "My feeling is that America can do better than these two candidates."

"To me, I just believe the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership. I think we have way better people to pick from," he said.

The journalist said he told his brother about his vote but that "he had other things he wanted to talk about."

Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in 2021 amid multiple sexual harassment allegations as well as allegations over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN amid allegations that he assisted his brother's defense against his sexual harassment claims.