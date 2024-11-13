Virginia mother declares 'victory' after school system quietly removes 'X-rated' LGBTQ graphic novel

A Virginia mother who publicly spoke out against the inclusion of an "adult-themed" LGBTQ graphic novel in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is declaring "victory" after the book was quietly removed from school libraries.

In emails obtained by Fox News Digital, FCPS told Stacy Langton, a mother of six, that "Queer: A Graphic History" by Meg-John Barker was removed by librarians "due to outdated terminology that is no longer used in the LGBTQ+ community."

The school system told Langton the book was retired from most of their schools in June 2023 – after she had expressed concern about the book during school board meetings. Langton only learned about the decision in October 2024 correspondence with FCPS – and was surprised this information was not previously passed on to her and other parents.

"It's not appropriate for minor children at all. It's an adult-themed book. It shouldn't be in any school library. I think they didn't want me to know that they took it out because it's a win for me, you know? I mean, let's call it what it is. It's a victory," Langton told Fox News Digital, describing debate about age-appropriate books as a "political football."

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER CAUGHT IN PROFANITY-LACED RANT AGAINST TRUMP PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

The FCPS Assistant Superintendent of the Instructional Services Department, Noel Klimenko, emailed Langton that her school board remarks likely prompted librarians to pull the book for review.

"As a nonfiction book on an evolving topic, it is critical that the book contains current information. It is within the responsibilities of the librarian to make these decisions. I did not direct any school to remove the book," she said.

Klimenko noted that librarians determined other books in their collections provide more accurate, up-to-date information on LGBTQ sources that were "superior sources of information" on the topic.

She also revealed that the book was retired during a process known as weeding, wherein librarians commonly remove items to maintain a relevant, current and appealing collection.

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER ALLEGEDLY WISHING ‘UNWANTED PREGNANCY’ ON TRUMP SUPPORTER

Klimenko also pushed back after Langton snapped a recent picture of the book in Fairfax High School's library – suggesting that its presence was part of a display created by the Gay Student Alliance club to promote LGBTQ history month.

"This text is part of a large display in a locked cabinet that our clubs are allowed to sign up for and promote awareness, club activities, and inclusion," she added.

Langton initially brought the book to the attention of school board members on May 11, 2023, when she printed out one of the graphic novel's most shocking images – a naked man and woman engaging in a sexual position where the traditional gender roles are reversed.

AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 'CENSORING' SEXUALLY EXPLICIT BOOKS TARGETS LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

"There are many images, probably about half a dozen, that are completely X-rated depictions of sex acts," Langton told Fox News Digital. "The worst one I printed out onto a board and I showed it at the meeting at the podium. I showed it to the board. And I remember thinking as I was looking at them their eyes were really wide. I think they were shocked at the nature of this material in particular. It was quite bad."

Barker's publisher did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Langton said she will continue to fight to get other adult-themed books, such as "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe, out of Fairfax schools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gender Queer" has reportedly been banned in more libraries in states than any other book. The author, Maia Kobabe, has defended the book's sexually explicit images, describing them as "tame."

"I honestly think the book is a lot less explicit than it could be," Kobabe told "Morning Edition."

FCPS did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.