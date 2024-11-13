Ex-DNC volunteer turned Trump voter mocks claims Harris ran flawless campaign: 'This was anything but'

Following President-elect Trump's historic election victory, several liberal media pundits have come to the defense of Vice President Harris, saying the California native ran a "flawless," "incredible" campaign.

One former DNC volunteer, however, challenged that notion, arguing the Harris campaign was "anything but" perfect.

"The people on 'The View' and all of the media elites right now who are saying that Kamala Harris ran a perfect campaign are completely deluding themselves. This was not a perfect campaign. This was anything but," former DNC volunteer Evan Barker said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday.

"She trotted Liz Cheney all across the Rust Belt. She completely misunderstood the pain that the American people are going through right now with the economy. And she never addressed those concerns. That's why the Democratic Party has lost."

After a tumultuous campaign season, Trump sailed to victory in the early morning hours last Wednesday, after locking down key battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania and Georgia and clearing 270 electoral votes. He concluded the race with 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226, and won the popular vote.

In the final days of the campaigning cycle, polling indicated that the results for the election would likely be very close. Results showed a clear victory for Trump.

Barker, who defected from the Democratic Party candidate and voted for Trump, said she saw Harris' loss "coming a mile away."

"When I was at the DNC, I saw what they were selling, and like most of America, I didn't want to buy it," she said. "This is a election that was decided by Americans that have decided that they've had enough and that they're not going to stand for it any longer."

Fallout from the devastating loss, however, has reverberated across the Democratic Party as members point fingers at each other for the Trump win.

Amid the blame game, Barker argued "the party that I belong to is blaming everyone but themselves."

"Over the last eight years, I've seen a party that has just moved further and further away from the working class people of this country," she said, echoing the post-election sentiments of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sanders pinned blame for the loss on the Democratic Party for "abandoning" the working class.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change," Sanders posted to X last week, accompanied by a press release on the election results. "And they’re right."

Other notable voices in the party, including longtime leader Nancy Pelosi, pointed the finger at President Biden, who left Vice President Harris with just over 100 days until the election when he dropped out of the race.

Some have even called out former President Obama's role in the Harris campaign.

While the party struggles with post-election infighting, Barker reasoned Harris ultimately could not connect her campaign with the "reality" facing Americans.

"When this is their reality, and then you've got a candidate that goes out there with Oprah Winfrey and Al Sharpton and is paying all these celebrities millions of dollars, it's like the American people could see through that," she told host Jesse Watters.

In the wake of Harris' loss, President-elect Trump is preparing his transition to the White House in January.

