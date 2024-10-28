Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

GOP incumbent projected to defeat Dem challenger in closely watched Arizona House race

Democrats had been hoping to flip the seat after Ciscomani narrowly beat Engel in 2022

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw , Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., reveals the latest details emerging from the GOP’s ongoing efforts to impeach Secretary Mayorkas during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., will keep his seat in Arizona after fending off a challenge from Democrat Kirsten Engel, according to The Associated Press' race call Wednesday night.

The race for the 6th Arizona Congressional District seat was tight, with Ciscomani receiving 49.6% of the vote compared to Engel's 47.9%. Unofficial election results on the state's website show he only leads Engel by 7,020 votes.

Democrats were hoping to flip the seat after a tight race between the same candidates in 2022.

Ciscomani's win completed the congressional races in Arizona and secured a Republican majority in the U.S. House by hitting the 218 threshold.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., will keep his seat in Arizona's 6th Congressional District after beating Democrat Kirsten Engel in a closely watched race. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images/File)

Ciscomani has brandished bipartisan credentials and fought off a conservative challenger in July, where he touted the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump.

"Congressman Juan Ciscomani is doing an incredible job representing the great people of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District," Trump said on Truth Social in May. "Juan is working hard to Secure our Border, Defend our Wonderful Military and Veterans, Promote Election Integrity, and Expand American Jobs and the Economy."

Ciscomani had embraced border security as a key issue, with the state being at the front of the historic crisis at the southern border.

"I have been consistent in my willingness to work with anyone – on either side of the aisle – to address the crisis at the border," Ciscomani told Fox News Digital in September. "However, Vice President Harris’ visit to the border smells like nothing more than a photo opportunity to try and score political points."

Engel had hit Ciscomani on the question of abortion, and in a recent debate revealed that she has experienced a miscarriage.

Kirsten Engel

Kirsten Engel speaks during a campaign rally in support of Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Tucson, Ariz., on Oct. 18, 2024. (Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images)

"I’m a woman. I’ve had complications. I’ve had miscarriages," she said in October, according to Arizona Central. "This is not something that we leave to politicians. Last time I checked, Juan, you’re not a doctor. I don’t trust you with my health care. I’m sorry, I don’t trust you with my daughter’s health care. We need to leave this to women and their doctors."

She also challenged his claim to be a moderate.

"You present yourself as a moderate, but you cave to the extremists in your party. The extremists are driving the dysfunction. They are scaring seniors because if they are in control, they will do these things," she said.

Arizona, which had a number of close House and Senate races, was also seen as a key swing state for the presidential election.

