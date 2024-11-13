Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress over Trump nod to be attorney general, Johnson says

'I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately,' Johnson said

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Matt Gaetz's nomination rocks Capitol Hill Video

Matt Gaetz's nomination rocks Capitol Hill

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the controversial selection by President-elect Trump on 'Special Report.'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., resigned from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced.

Gaetz gave House GOP leaders his resignation notice on the same day President-elect Trump tapped him to be his Attorney General.

"I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately," Johnson said. "That caught us by surprise a little bit. But I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, well, you can't have too many absences."

The speaker pointed out that Florida state law gave the governor "about an eight-week period" to fill a House vacancy and that by doing so, "we may be able to fill that seat as early as Jan. 3."

Johnson said he's already in contact with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the matter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics