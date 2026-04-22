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Elizabeth Warren rages after CNBC host compares her to President Trump over Fed nominee commentary

The exchange came after Warren called Fed nominee Kevin Warsh a potential 'sock puppet' for Trump at his hearing

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Liz Warren in disbelief after CNBC host compares her rhetoric on Fed nominee to Trump's Video

Liz Warren in disbelief after CNBC host compares her rhetoric on Fed nominee to Trump's

Sen. Liz Warren responded with disbelief and outrage after CNBC host Sara Eisen compared her commentary on the Federal Reserve to that of President Donald Trump.

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was outraged on Wednesday after CNBC host Sara Eisen drew parallels between her commentary and that of President Donald Trump.

Sparks flew on Capitol Hill earlier this week when Warren accused Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh of being a potential "sock puppet" for Trump. Warsh, tapped by Trump in January to lead the Federal Reserve, faced a two-and-a-half-hour confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

If confirmed, he would take the helm of the world’s most powerful central bank, shaping interest rates, borrowing costs and the financial outlook for millions of American households for the next four years.

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Senator Elizabeth Warren is seen asking questions of Kevin Warsh during his confirmation hearing.

Ranking member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Kevin Warsh, nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve, during his Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In her opening remarks, Warren sharply criticized Warsh’s record and questioned his independence, arguing he was "uniquely ill-suited for the job as Fed chair" and warning he could give Trump influence over the central bank. Warren spoke about this exchange on CNBC.

"If we have a Fed chair who is listening to a President of the United States who said, ‘Oh, tariffs don’t cost anything,’ ‘Oh, blockade in the Strait of Hormuz does not raise prices,’ ‘Oh, prices are not going up.’ We have a president who thinks he can bend reality," Warren warned. "We need a Fed chair who can actually assert reality. That was the test I was looking for. Kevin Warsh can’t do it."

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Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet speaking at a press event.

Senator Elizabeth Warren argued that President Donald Trump wants a Fed Chair who will help try to warp perception of the economy for his own political expediency. (Win McNamee/Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

"I mean, you yourself have been very outspoken on this show and otherwise on what the Fed should be doing. You also advocated for Lael Brainard and Janet Yellen, who you were aligned with on policy views," Eisen replied. I mean that this is — this isn’t that different, you know, with the president expressing what he wants in terms of policy and who he wants."

Warren appeared immediately outraged by the comparison.

"I’m sorry. Is that real? It is not different to just say, ‘Here’s my opinion and here’s how I read the numbers’ and ‘Here’s who I think has a good track record?’" she asked. "You think that’s the same as being the President of the United States and employing the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against someone, sending someone a notice that they have been fired?"

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren questioning former bank executives during Senate Banking Committee hearing

Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded with outrage and disbelief after the CNBC host compared her commentary to President Donald Trump's. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

She went on to argue, "Donald Trump is not expressing an opinion. Donald Trump is trying to control the Fed. You know it and I know it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive an immediate reply.

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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