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US Navy

Navy secretary departs immediately as undersecretary takes over in acting role

The Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War expressed gratitude for Phelan's service to the Navy

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A sudden shakeup at the Pentagon has left the U.S. Navy without its top civilian leader, with an acting official stepping in immediately.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is leaving his post.

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John Phelan seated testifying before the Senate.

John Phelan testifies before a Senate Armed Services Hearings examining his nomination to be Secretary of the Navy, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy," Parnell wrote. "We wish him well in his future endeavors. Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy."

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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