Navy secretary departs immediately as undersecretary takes over in acting role

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A sudden shakeup at the Pentagon has left the U.S. Navy without its top civilian leader, with an acting official stepping in immediately.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is leaving his post.

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"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy," Parnell wrote. "We wish him well in his future endeavors. Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy."

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.