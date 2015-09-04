Report: Massachusetts agency failed to protect boy who was beaten, starved and is now in coma

A new report says a Massachusetts agency failed to protect a 7-year-old boy who was beaten and starved and is now in a coma.

The report released Friday by the Department of Children and Families found the department failed to pull together multiple abuse reports on the boy and provided inadequate oversight of his case.

The report says the department did some things right, including carrying out appropriate visits, filing required reports and delivering extensive services to the parent and child.

The state took custody of the boy July 14 and took him to a hospital after his father, Randall Lints, called 911 to say his son was unresponsive.

Lints has pleaded not guilty to assault and child endangerment charges. His attorney says there may be blame to go around.