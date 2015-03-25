Report: Border surge hasn't hurt use-of-force training, but DHS must better track allegations

A new report says a surge in Border Patrol agents hasn't impaired their use-of-force training but that the Department of Homeland Security needs to better track excessive force allegations.

The number of Border Patrol agents on the U.S.-Mexico border increased 63 percent from 2006 to 2009. Critics say that's led to deterioration in the quality of recruits and their training, noting the number of civilian deaths in recent years.

But a report released Tuesday by DHS's Office of Inspector General concludes that training for how and when to use force hasn't been impaired.

However, inspectors say they couldn't figure out how many claims of excessive force have been levied because tracking databases don't include such a designation. The report says DHS needs to do a better job tracking such claims.