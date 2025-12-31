Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

North Carolina

Repeat offender truck driver charged with bank robbery after claiming C-4 explosives, firing on officers: feds

Willie Edward McGee Jr. allegedly stole $3,234 from First Citizens Bank before shootout with Rocky Mount police

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Duffy threatens to withhold federal funds over illegal immigrant truck drivers Video

Duffy threatens to withhold federal funds over illegal immigrant truck drivers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the crackdown on illegal immigrant truck drivers and updates on holiday travel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina truck driver, who is a repeat offender, has been federally charged following a bank robbery and a shootout with law enforcement, authorities said.

Willie Edward McGee Jr. is charged with bank robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a complaint.

Authorities said that McGee entered a First Citizens Bank in Zebulon, North Carolina, on Dec. 26, and demanded money from a teller while claiming to have C-4 explosives. The teller gave him $3,234, and McGee fled in a semi-truck, they said.

Bank surveillance image shows a masked suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt at a teller counter, holding an object in one hand while a bag rests on the counter between the individual and a bank employee.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to an armed bank robbery investigation that led to the arrest of Willie Edward McGee Jr. in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of North Carolina)

Deputies with the Rocky Mount Police Department said that McGee's truck was found in a Hobby Lobby parking lot following the initial robbery.

According to surveillance and officers at the scene, McGee allegedly exited the vehicle armed with a Ruger AR-style 5.56 rifle and fired at officers.

Police returned fire and struck McGee. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured. While taking McGee into custody, officers recovered the AR rifle he allegedly used to shoot at officers and a handgun from his waistband.

Surveillance image shows a white semi-truck parked in a shopping center lot as a man stands near the front of the vehicle, highlighted by a red circle

No officers or members of the public were injured as law enforcement safely took the suspect into custody after a coordinated response in Rocky Mount. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of North Carolina)

McGee, according to records reviewed by WRAL-News, has a lengthy criminal history. The local outlet said that the suspect has dozens of charges dating back more than 20 years.

WRAL reported that he has offenses spanning from Duplin, Wake and Durham counties.

Surveillance image shows a white semi-truck parked in a shopping center lot as a man stands near the front of the vehicle hold a gun.

Federal and local law enforcement recovered guns and evidence following the arrest of a suspect charged with armed bank robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of North Carolina)

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called the incident "domestic terror."

"As alleged, this defendant didn’t just rob a bank — he threatened innocent civilians with explosives and then opened fire on police officers," Blanche said. "That is not desperation, it is domestic terror. Thanks to the extraordinary courage and professionalism of our law enforcement partners, he is alive, in custody, and facing decades in federal prison."

"Let this serve as a warning: if you bring violence into our communities or target the men and women who protect them, this Department of Justice will meet you with the full weight of the federal government and ensure you are removed from the streets for a very long time."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation remains active. Anyone with further information about the alleged crimes is asked to please call the FBI at (704) 672-6100. Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of North Carolina, for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue