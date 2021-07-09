Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Earthquakes
Published

Reno City Hall evacuated as 6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes region

The temblor hit about 84 miles south of the Nevada city

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Reno City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck along Nevada's border with California

"It shook pretty good," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. 

The temblor hit about 84 miles south of the Nevada city in sparsely populated Walker, California, in the northern part of the state. 

No major damage was immediately reported, although a section Highway 395 near Walker was temporarily closed because of boulders on the roadway after the earthquake, the newspaper reported.

BOULDERS ROLL ONTO HIGHWAY FOLLOWING 6.0 CALIFORNIA-NEVADA EARTHQUAKE, AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED FOR DAYS

Dozens of aftershocks were felt after the initial quake and were expected to continue for days. 

"This would be the largest one [in the area] in almost two and a half decades," Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, said, according to the Gazette-Journal. "It’s 5.9 and some change – to the average person, it’s a magnitude 6.0."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The earthquake was felt as far away as San Francisco and Las Vegas. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Your Money