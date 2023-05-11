Expand / Collapse search
Remains of 2 Atlanta business partners identified weeks after being discovered

Jason Salter, 39, and Kenny Guerra, 35, went missing in March and were reported missing by their families

The remains of two bodies found earlier this year in Georgia have been identified as two business partners, authorities said Thursday. 

Authorities identified the bodies found in Chattahoochee Hills as Jason Salter, 39, and Kenny Guerra, 35, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. 

Salter was identified April 15, and Guerra was identified May 4.

Their remains were discovered March 11. 

Missing Atlanta men identified

The bodies of Jason Salter, 39, and Kenny Guerra, 35, were found March 11, and have been identified, authorities said.  (Fox Atlanta)

Salter and Guerra were business partners in College Park and were reported missing by their families, FOX Atlanta reported. The men owned a printing business.

They were last seen on Feb. 25. Salter's car was later found in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store. 

In addition to being business partners, both men were well-known bartenders, the news report said. 

Salter was the father of four, and Guerra had three children. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

