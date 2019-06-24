Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina
Published

Registered sex offender attempts to kidnap child at South Carolina Walmart, cops say

Fox News
Donald Allen Morrison

Donald Allen Morrison (GREENWOOD PUBLIC SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY)

Authorities in South Carolina said they arrested a registered sex offender on Friday who allegedly attempted to abduct a child inside a Walmart bathroom, reports said.

Donald Allen Morrison, 51, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, assault with an intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and other crimes, The State reported.

HUMAN SEX TRAFFICKING IN US AMONG THE WORST IN THE WORLD

The alleged incident occurred at a Walmart in Greenwood. The child was not harmed, the report said. The child reportedly informed his parents about the alleged encounter.

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24Video

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morrison was arrested a short time later, the report said. He was previously convicted of criminal sexual assault with a minor in 1993, according to the paper.