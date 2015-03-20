Records: Ex-police officer suspected in Wisconsin suitcase deaths resigned to avoid discipline

Records show the suspect in the deaths of two women whose bodies were stuffed into suitcases dumped along a rural Wisconsin highway had been accused of stalking multiple women and resigned his job as a police officer to avoid discipline.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Zelich is charged with two counts of hiding a corpse. Authorities say he is a suspect in the deaths, though no homicide charges have been filed.

Records obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press show Zelich resigned from the West Allis Police Department in August 2001 to avoid a public hearing or charges of unbecoming conduct and abuse of position, among other things.

Several women told police Zelich pestered them for dates and used his position to get their home numbers and other personal information.