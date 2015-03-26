Recently released prisoner kills two men in Florida, police say

A convicted felon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of two men in St. Petersburg, Fla., after disappearing from a work release program, MyFoxTampaBay reported.

Michael Scott Norris, 36, is also charged with escape, burglary and possession of a firearm.

Detectives say he shot and killed Bruce Johnson, 51, and Arthur Regula, 36, inside a home where Johnson was staying.

According to MyFoxTampaBay, Norris had been released from prison and was staying at the Largo Residential Re-Entry Center in Clearwater, Fla.

Investigators say he left for work Sunday morning and never returned.

He reportedly robbed a room at a motel, stealing a semi-automatic handgun.

He then went to the house where he killed the two men, stole multiple items, set the house on fire and took off in one of the victim's trucks, police say.

Investigators say they don't yet know why Norris targeted that house, or why the victims were killed during the burglary.

