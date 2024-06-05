Recent WSU grad's disappearance from Seattle airport tied to missing Idaho man, toddler

A 21-year-old woman who recently graduated from Washington State University in Pullman disappeared from Seattle International Airport the same day her fiance and his 2-year-old daughter went missing from Moscow, Idaho.

Nadia Erika Cole was reported missing from the airport on May 29, according to the private investigator her family hired. Cole's fiance, 21-year-old Aaron Daniel Aung, and his 2-year-old daughter, Seraya Aung Harmon, also disappeared that day.

The Pullman Police Department (PPD) on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Aung, of Moscow, for first-degree custodial interference for allegedly violating a court-ordered parenting plan.

"It is with deep concern and heavy hearts that we address the public regarding the sudden disappearance of our beloved daughter, Nadia," Beata and Kirk Cole said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "Nadia recently graduated from Washington State University with honors, marking a significant achievement in her academic journey."

The 21-year-old graduate was "on the brink of embarking on a celebratory family vacation trip to Italy, a trip she and her mother had eagerly planned for over a year," her parents added, but their exciting plans "turned into a nightmare when Nadia left her belongings at the gate to use the restroom and never returned."

"Security footage revealed Nadia hastily exiting the airport with a distressed expression, and the last known sighting of her was near the light rail platform north of the parking garage. Since her disappearance on May 29, 2024, there has been no further contact or sighting of her," Kirk and Beata said.

On Tuesday, PPD announced that they are investigating Seraya and Aung's disappearances. The pair apparently went on a fishing trip to Montana but never returned, police said. Seraya was scheduled to be returned to her mother on June 3, police said.

Cole is not Seraya's mother, the family's PI clarified. Seraya's mother, Samara, posted a statement to Facebook following her daughter's disappearance.

"I know you’ll be home and back to telling me ‘no way’ any day now, and every fiber of my being can’t wait for that moment," she wrote. "…There are a million things I want to say to you and even more things I’m dying to do with you again, I know you’ll be home soon. You’re my everything and more, I love you."

Cole's Instagram shows her engagement to Aung in November 2023. Police believe they may be traveling together.

"Nadia is cherished by the hundreds of people who know her, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are entirely out of character for her. We are utterly devastated by her disappearance and are fervently praying for her safe return," Beata and Kirk Cole said in their statement. "We implore anyone with information regarding Nadia’s whereabouts or any leads that could aid in her safe return to contact the authorities at 877-220-8129. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in bringing Nadia back to us."

Aung is described as 5 ft., 9 in. tall, weighing about 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the three disappearances is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department or their local law enforcement agency. Tips and information can be shared by calling (509) 334-0802. Cole's family is asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 877-220-8129.