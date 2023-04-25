Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

R&B singer R. Kelly moved to medium-security prison in North Carolina from Chicago

R Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography, enticement of minors for sex

Associated Press
Singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said Monday via email.

The bureau doesn’t disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he wrote.

R. KELLY SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOLLOWING SEX TRAFFICKING CONVICTION

R. Kelly

R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. R Kelly is being moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly" and for sex-infused songs such as "Bump n’ Grind," he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.