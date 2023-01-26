Rapper who allegedly tattooed sex trafficking victims with name of his DJ business remains at large: Ohio AG

Authorities in Ohio are looking for the public’s help to find a Cleveland rapper wanted for sex trafficking charges who allegedly branded victims with is company’s name.

Dawud Sami, 42, was indicted on six felony counts related to human trafficking and promoting prostitution in December after authorities received tips he was operating a trafficking ring and advertising sex for sale online, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office said in a press release .

Sami, who goes by the name "Officially GP" which stands for "Officially Got Paper," is said to have branded the women he was trafficking with tattoos of the name of his company, "Red Karpet."

The press release says Sami "is a rapper and music producer who owns a business called Red Karpet Entertainment on E. 185th Street in Cleveland."

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER, YOUTH PASTOR AMONG NEARLY 50 ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING: 'SCOURGE OF THE EARTH'

Sami is also accused of buying luxury cars and a home using the identities of his victims.

"The task force uncovered credible, serious allegations that this trafficker must answer for," Yost said.

OHIO PARENTS FILE LAWSUIT ALLEGING ‘ACTIVIST TEACHERS’ HAVING SEXUALLY ‘INTIMATE CONVERSATIONS’ WITH STUDENTS

"We’re hoping the public has information on his location so this investigation can bring his victims justice."

The press release added that Sami's birth name is Thomas Bradford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about Sami's whereabouts is asked to contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.