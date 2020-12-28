Rain across California moves into Midwest, will become snowstorm by Tuesday evening

A storm moving onshore across central and Southern California will become a snowstorm in the middle of the country by midweek.

The system will first bring rain and high-elevation snow to parts of California through Monday night.

Late Monday into Tuesday, the storm will push snow into the Southwest, central and northern plains.

Also Monday night, rain moves into the southern plains. By Tuesday evening, the leading edge of the system and snow will move into the Great Lakes region.

Furthermore, on Tuesday into Tuesday night, rain/freezing rain will develop over parts of the central plains and move into parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley. The snow will measure 4 to 6 inches with isolated 8 inches over parts of the Midwest.

The snow and freezing rain will contribute to hazardous driving conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The heaviest is expected as the storm passes the Great Basin and central Rockies. Snowfall totals are expected to reach between 12 and 24 inches by Tuesday night.