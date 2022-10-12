Quinton Simon missing: Police in Georgia deploy K9s after seizing 'evidence'

Wednesday marked one week since Georgia toddler Quinton Simon was last seen at his family’s home, where police investigators and K9s will search in an attempt to gather more evidence of his whereabouts.

Simon was last seen in the early morning hours of October 5, inside his family’s house on Buckhalter Road in Savannah. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department announced investigators would be returning to the residence with a team that includes search K9s.

"We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence," police said. "We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow."

Police vehicles could be seen driving past the home more than a dozen times Wednesday morning. The residence is a large, yellow-colored, two-story home with a fenced in yard and includes a pool.

Just Tuesday, Chatham County police officials revealed they had "seized evidence" that they believed would "help move this case forward." However, a department spokesperson would not provide additional information regarding the recovered evidence.

Chief Jeffrey M. Hadley said Monday more than 40 FBI agents were assisting police department with the case, which has consisted of several interviews, searches and canvasses of a number of geographical areas.

Quinton has been missing since October 5, when his mother called police around 9:40 a.m. and said her son was not inside their home, police officials stated. The toddler was allegedly last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday, when he was wearing a Sesame Street shirt and black bottoms.

Hadley added that police were investigating whether there was any criminality related to the toddler’s disappearance.

"We’re looking at it from multiple fronts, one of it being a criminal investigation, as well as a missing child at this point," he told reporters. "We don’t have anything confirmed, so we can’t say anything absolutely. But it is fair to say … that we are looking at the criminal investigation aspect of this."

No criminal charges have been filed in this investigation so far.

Details of a dispatch call obtained by WJCL shed light on the moments the mother notified police that she could not find her son.

"Complainant advised her 1-year-old son is missing," the dispatcher could be heard saying, according to the report. "She woke up, her door was open. Advised he's unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him."

Simon reportedly lives at the home with his brother; his maternal grandparents, including Howell; his mother and her boyfriend.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Quinton Simon's whereabouts to call 912-667-3134.