Death of 7-month-old Queens boy ruled homicide: cops

The October death of a 7-month-old Queens boy has been ruled a homicide — and it appears he died of malnutrition, cops said early Wednesday.

Police were called to Kameri Garriques’ home on Liberty Avenue near 186th Street in Jamaica around 9:45 p.m. October 30, and found him unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Garriques’ death has been deemed a homicide, and that the baby appeared to be malnourished.

No one is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.