Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Dakota
Published

Prominent SD anti-pipeline activist Joye Braun dead at 53

Joye Braun of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, died on Nov. 13

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joye Braun, a fierce advocate for Native American rights and an organizer of protests against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, has died.

Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux, died Nov. 13 at age 53 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, according to an online obituary from the Charlie Rooks Funeral Home.

Indian Country Today reported that Braun worked as a national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. She was also the organization’s representative in People vs. Fossil Fuels, a coalition of more than 1,200 groups that is calling on the federal government to declare a climate emergency.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE PROTESTERS SET UP CAMP IN PROJECT'S PATH FOR FIRST TIME

At the Dakota Access protest, Braun's teepee was the first to go up at what became Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock.

Braun's daughter, Morgan Brings Plenty, said that seeing the Keystone XL pipeline blocked was one of her mother's proudest achievements.

Joye Braun, a prominent and vocal opponent of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, died Nov. 13 at the age of 53.

Joye Braun, a prominent and vocal opponent of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, died Nov. 13 at the age of 53.

The 1,200-mile pipeline that was to carry crude oil from western Canada to Steel City, Nebraska, was nixed after President Joe Biden canceled the pipeline’s border crossing permit last year.

LEFT AIMS TO DEFEAT ANOTHER PIPELINE, BUT NATIVE AMERICAN BUSINESS LEADERS DEFEND CONSTRUCTION

"She had this thing called ‘General Joye,’ which when she gets into a zone, she’s unstoppable and she’ll kind of be bossy and making sure things get done in a certain timeframe, so everything can run smoothly," Brings Plenty said.

Indigenous Environmental Network’s program director, Kandi White, said in a news release that Braun was the type of person who would "give her last meal or pair of moccasins to those in need."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her advice and counsel was sought by many, she could always be counted on to speak the truth and she pulled no punches. For this, and so much more, she was respected by colleagues and adversaries alike," White said.