'Profound reminder' of courage: Maine police K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty

The loss was a 'profound reminder' of K-9's courage, authorities say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A Maine man was killed by authorities after fatally shooting a Maine State Police (MSP) K-9 named "Preacher" in the line of duty.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was killed on Monday during a tactical team operation in Portage. 

Preacher and his handler, Sgt. Jonathan Russell, were deployed to a domestic dispute that led to an armed standoff involving 29-year-old Steven Righini, who shot an Aroostook deputy, according to a statement from MSP.

Preacher, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed on Monday during a tactical team operation in Maine. (Maine State Police)

PENNSYLVANIA K-9 WHO HELPED CATCH CONVICTED MURDERER RETIRES AFTER EIGHT YEARS OF SERVICE: 'HE LOVED TO WORK'

The standoff lasted several hours before Righini attempted to flee the home around 8 p.m., according to the statement. 

Officials said Preacher was shot in the abdomen after being deployed to apprehend Righini.

Following the shooting, Righini was engaged by Sgt. Russell and specialist Andrew Hardy, who returned fire, according to MSP. Righini was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preacher, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed on Monday during a tactical team operation in Maine. (Maine State Police)

Preacher was immediately rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in Presque Isle, where he underwent surgery, according to authorities. Despite the efforts of veterinary staff, he died early Tuesday.

He was surrounded by Russell and several members of the tactical team when he passed, MSP wrote.

"K-9 Preacher was more than just a working dog—he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero," said MSP Col. William Ross. "Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K-9 teams, but last night, Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm."

Maine State Police car

Maine State Police shared the loss of K-9 Preacher on social media on Tuesday. (Maine State Police)

MICHIGAN K-9'S MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL AFTER POLICE ACCUSE PUP OF STEALING OFFICER'S LUNCH

Russell and Preacher attended the MSP K-9 Patrol School in Fall 2023, where they became a certified patrol team, according to the statement. The pair served the greater Southern Field Troop area and the MSP Tactical Team

"The Maine State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Jonathan Russell and the entire K-9 Unit," MSP wrote. "The loss of Preacher is a profound reminder of the courage and dedication of our law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.