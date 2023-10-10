'Pro-life Spiderman' free climbs 42-story building housing Israeli consulate in Chicago

Maison Des Champs, the self-described "Pro-life Spider-Man," scaled the 42-story, 588-foot Accenture tower in Chicago, Illinois to raise money for an expectant mother in need.

Des Champs, 23, free climbed the skyscraper, which houses the Israeli consulate, before being arrested by police once he reached the top.

Krista Stadler caught the free climber scaling the high-rise while she was at work on the fifteenth floor.

FEDERAL APPEALS COURT TEMPORARILY RESTRICTS IDAHO'S NEAR-TOTAL ABORTION BAN, PENDING REVIEW

"This man decided to free climb the building I work in today - eventful Tuesday, and it’s not even noon!" Stadler wrote in a Facebook post of the event.

The ‘Pro-life Spider-Man’ live-streamed his stunt on Instagram, sharing that he was raising money for Sierra.

‘PRO-LIFE SPIDERMAN' SCALES PHOENIX'S TALLEST BUILDING, GETS ARRESTED

Des Champs said that Sierra had an abortion scheduled for October 14 and his hope is to raise money for the expectant mother to choose to keep the baby. The 23-year-old helps raise money for Let Them Live, a nonprofit organization that helps "abortion-minded" mothers financially and emotionally, according to its website.

"We are trying to raise money for this young mom to pay her medical bill and to pay her rent," the person who was live-streaming Des Champs said. "Everything she needs to choose life."

After Des Champs successfully scaled the Accenture tower, he was promptly arrested by area law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago Police Department said that officers placed Des Champs into custody "without incident."

"Officers were able to place the offender into custody without incident," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "No injuries were reported and charges are pending."

Maison Des Champ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.