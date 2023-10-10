Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

'Pro-life Spiderman' free climbs 42-story building housing Israeli consulate in Chicago

Des Champs has also climbed the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, among others

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
'Pro-life Spiderman' caught on camera scaling 42-story skyscraper in Chicago during protest Video

'Pro-life Spiderman' caught on camera scaling 42-story skyscraper in Chicago during protest

Krista Stadler caught the 'Pro-life Spiderman' scaling the Accenture Tower in Chicago on Tuesday morning. (Krista Stadler/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Maison Des Champs, the self-described "Pro-life Spider-Man," scaled the 42-story, 588-foot Accenture tower in Chicago, Illinois to raise money for an expectant mother in need. 

Des Champs, 23, free climbed the skyscraper, which houses the Israeli consulate, before being arrested by police once he reached the top. 

Maison Des Champs

Maison Des Champs was taken into custody after managing to scale the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Illinois. (Krista Stadler/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Krista Stadler caught the free climber scaling the high-rise while she was at work on the fifteenth floor.

"This man decided to free climb the building I work in today - eventful Tuesday, and it’s not even noon!" Stadler wrote in a Facebook post of the event.

Maison Des Champs

Maison Des Champs is an anti-abortion activist who helps raise money for expectant mothers. (Krista Stadler/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The ‘Pro-life Spider-Man’ live-streamed his stunt on Instagram, sharing that he was raising money for Sierra.

Des Champs said that Sierra had an abortion scheduled for October 14 and his hope is to raise money for the expectant mother to choose to keep the baby. The 23-year-old helps raise money for Let Them Live, a nonprofit organization that helps "abortion-minded" mothers financially and emotionally, according to its website. 

"We are trying to raise money for this young mom to pay her medical bill and to pay her rent," the person who was live-streaming Des Champs said. "Everything she needs to choose life."

Maison Des Champs

Maison Des Champs was caught on camera scaling the Accenture tower. (Krista Stadler/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

After Des Champs successfully scaled the Accenture tower, he was promptly arrested by area law enforcement.

The Chicago Police Department said that officers placed Des Champs into custody "without incident."

"Officers were able to place the offender into custody without incident," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "No injuries were reported and charges are pending."

Maison Des Champ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

