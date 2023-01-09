Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Prisoner dies at Northern California jail shortly after arrival

Incarcerated person in the San Francisco Bay Area was suffering from a medical emergency

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

ALABAMA POLICE CHASE ENDS IN SUSPECT'S PASSENGER'S DEATH

Officials are investigating the death of a victim who died at a jail in Northern California.

Officials are investigating the death of a victim who died at a jail in Northern California. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.

The person's name was withheld pending notification of family.