Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

Another round of winter weather is on the way Monday for portions of the central U.S.

Already for northern tier states, temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees below average.

Winter weather advisories have been issued from Montana across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes region as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come in two waves over the next few days.

Snow will become heavy, creating near blizzard conditions over parts of the Dakotas. Over a foot of snow is possible in some areas. Significant ice accumulations are possible in the Upper Midwest where areas may receive a quarter inch of ice.

Further south, this same front will bring thunderstorms and possible severe thunderstorms to parts of the Southern Plains to the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys through Tuesday morning. The main threats of these storms will be frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

In front of this system, temperatures will soar. Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees above average over the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley from Monday into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s for the mid-Atlantic by midweek.