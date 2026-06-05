Mamdani’s $22 billion housing lunacy proposal will socialize the skyline

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The average one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan costs over $5,000 each month. It isn’t because of landlord greed — it's a policy failure.

On May 20, socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani proposed a solution to New York’s housing crisis: "Block by Block: The Housing Plan for a New Era." The plan promises to build 200,000 "affordable" rent-controlled homes and preserve 200,000 existing units over the next decade, backed by a $22 billion five-year investment of taxpayer dollars.

The mayor’s plan is as equally expensive as it is ambitious, and if history is any guide, socializing the skyline is doomed to fail.

Housing unaffordability lies in federal policies that artificially increase housing demand, as well as in critical supply shortages. It’s exacerbated in blue metros like New York City that have burdensome regulations, high taxes, and rent-control policies in place.

WASHINGTON POST BLASTS RENT CONTROL AS 'FAILED POLICY' THAT LEAVES RENTERS 'WORSE OFF' THAN BEFORE

Economists know that at the local level, the simple fix lies in increasing supply through the removal of barriers to new construction and eliminating inefficient government meddling, yet Mamdani’s housing plan does the opposite.

The mayor’s socialist-stacked Rent Guidelines Board (RGB), not the free market, will decide how much is too much for a landlord to charge. The board is scheduled to take its final vote on price adjustments for rent-stabilized apartments on June 25, 2026. This plan, by design, injects government into the housing market through rent-control policies that would lower the stock of available units, increase rents and reduce housing quality.

Mamdani recently promised to transfer ownership from landlords to the community — or as Karl Marx might say, seizing and redistributing the means of production.

The RGB sets a price ceiling on 1 million rentable units, limiting the ability of owners to profit. Mamdani then attacks landlords for not maintaining rentals, though they have no profit incentive, using "Rental Ripoff Hearings." This forum gives tenants the platform to share poor housing and landlord experiences, with the objective of removing "negligent" owners and confiscating private property. This is the textbook communist excuse for expropriation.

On the surface, rent control appears attractive to tenants in stabilized units because it shields them from price increases. In reality, this socialist policy lowers housing supply, increases the prices of non-controlled units, and forces property quality deterioration. Low or even negative profit prospects deter builders from constructing in jurisdictions with rent-control policies and dissuade landlords from renovating units or maintaining quality.

The National Multifamily Housing Council estimates rent regulations raise prices within New York City’s uncontrolled units by 22-25%. Pro-growth, supply-side solutions like deregulation or streamlined permitting would stabilize prices, yet Mamdani’s Block by Block plan actively works against the investors and developers who could actually solve shortages.

RESURFACED VIDEO SHOWS NYC MAYORAL HOPEFUL SAYING HE WANTS TO REPLACE PRIVATE HOMES WITH COMMUNAL LIVING

The mayor explains that, "for the buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards — stewards that include community land trusts, nonprofits, or even the tenants themselves." City officials are steering sales of distressed buildings away from the open market toward government-approved buyers.

The Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (2025) gives nonprofits and tenant groups the "right of first refusal" on multifamily apartment buildings, instead of letting neglected buildings be sold on the open market where any buyer can compete.

The scandal-plagued New York City Housing Authority already runs the largest public housing system in the country, with over 500,000 residents living in approximately 177,000 apartments. Mamdani’s argument to transfer even more housing properties from productive private developers and investors to inefficient city-favored actors is flawed, considering significant government interference has worsened housing affordability.

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Housing unaffordability lies in federal policies that artificially increase housing demand, as well as in critical supply shortages. It’s exacerbated in blue metros like New York City that have burdensome regulations, high taxes, and rent-control policies in place.

New York City would save billions of taxpayer dollars, time, and effort if the government simply stepped aside and allowed the free market to operate. Developers could build units without a $22 billion taxpayer price tag if the city removed the regulatory barriers and rent control policies that make construction slow and expensive in the first place.

Mamdani’s "Block by Block" plan drives property toward politically favored buyers, freezes or caps rents, and spends billions constructing more rent stabilized apartments — ultimately signaling to private capital that the Big Apple is not open for business.

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If New York City policymakers are serious about making housing affordable, increasing housing supply is key. Without meaningful deregulation and supply-side reforms that encourage new construction, the socialist mayor’s big-government housing proposals risk shortages, worsening quality and skyrocketing prices.

Central planning in housing has a clear track record in New York City, visible in the Housing Authority’s mold, leaky pipes, broken elevators and roach infestations. Mayor Mamdani should confront this reality before doubling down on more of the same — because his plan doesn't fix the problem, it just asks New Yorkers to make themselves at home in it.

Annie Heim is a member of The Heritage Foundation’s Young Leaders Program.