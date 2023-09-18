Expand / Collapse search
Pregnant mom, 2 young sons found dead inside RV

They were found dead inside camper at motocross track in Kansas

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A pregnant mother and her two young sons were found dead in an RV near a Kansas motocross track on Sept. 16, according to authorities and a GoFundMe for the family's funeral expenses.

McPherson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of "three deceased persons in a camper" at the Inman Motocross track in Inman, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post at the time.

"This tragedy is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Inman Police Dept.," the sheriff's office continued.

Loved ones identified the deceased as Felecia Richey – a mother of four, including a baby on the way – and two of her sons, Tysin and Bentley, on social media.

Felecia Richey and her two sons, Tysin and Bentley

"What I wouldn’t give to listen to my Tysin’s giggle one more time, to see Bentley making that silly goofy eye roll when he laughed at me, and Felicia with her smile that [lit] up our world," the boys' grandmother wrote in a Facebook post.

Richey's friend said the expectant mother and her sons, who participated in motocross races, died "unexpectedly to carbon monoxide poisoning" in their camper parked near the racetrack.

Felecia Richey (center) and her two sons, Tysin and Bentley

She and her husband, Jason Richey "were expecting their 4th child," the friend wrote. "Jason (only 26 years old) and 3 year old son Grayson will be navigating an extremely difficult road. We are asking for prayers and donations."

Richey was a photographer with a "BEAUTIFUL smile and contagious laugh,"another friend wrote on Facebook. "She was such an amazing person and mama."

Jason Richey and his wife, Felecia Richey

A GoFundMe titled "Richey Family Tragedy" was created to help Jason Richey with funeral costs for his loved ones.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.