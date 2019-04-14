Expand / Collapse search
Powerful storms continue to move across South

By The Associated Press | Associated Press
A crew member moves signage during a weather delay for practices and qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Americas motorcycle race at the Circuit Of The Americas, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Deadly storms continue to move across the South after spawning suspected tornadoes and damaging several homes.

The National Weather Service says a twister was reported Saturday night in the Vicksburg, Mississippi, area. No injuries were reported, and news footage showed shattered windows and rooftop debris.

In East Texas, authorities say two children were killed when high winds toppled a tree onto the back of the family car while it was in motion. The Angelina County Sheriff's Office says an 8-year-old and 3-year-old died after the tree hit the back of the car in Lufkin, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Houston. The parents in the front seats were not hurt.

The weather service also says preliminary information showed an EF-3 tornado with winds of 140 mph touched down in Franklin, located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Dallas.