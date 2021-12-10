Potentially dangerous weather forecast for parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys

There is a potentially dangerous situation for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday through Saturday morning, as an area of low pressure along with a very powerful cold front slices through the central U.S.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall will all be a risk.

Meanwhile, on the cold side of the system, heavy snow will fall from the Great Lakes back into the Central Plains.

Ahead of the system, record warmth will smash records for parts of the South and along the eastern third of the country.