Potentially dangerous weather forecast for parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys

Hail, tornadoes, damaging winds will be a potential risk

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 10 Video

National weather forecast for December 10

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

There is a potentially dangerous situation for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday through Saturday morning, as an area of low pressure along with a very powerful cold front slices through the central U.S.

WINTER STORM COULD BRING A FOOT OF SNOW AROUND MOUNTAINS OF LAKE TAHOE

Late-week storm for the central U.S.

Late-week storm for the central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall will all be a risk.  

Severe storm threat including hail, tornadoes and damaging winds

Severe storm threat including hail, tornadoes and damaging winds (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, on the cold side of the system, heavy snow will fall from the Great Lakes back into the Central Plains. 

Snow forecast from Great Lakes to Central Plains

Snow forecast from Great Lakes to Central Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Record warmth for south, eastern U.S.

Record warmth for south, eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the system, record warmth will smash records for parts of the South and along the eastern third of the country.

