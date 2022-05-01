Expand / Collapse search
Portland car crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured, including 3 children

The crash was the 21st car-related death in Portland this year

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A deadly car crash in Portland, Oregon, left one person dead and six others injured, including three children this weekend.

Police arrived around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to find one person dead at the scene of the two-car crash at North Columbia Boulevard and Peninsular Avenue, KPTV reported. Five others, including three children, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Another person was located nearby and was also transported to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Peninsular Avenue. 

The conditions of the individuals involved in the crash remains unknown at this time.

North Columbia Boulevard, the site of the crash, will be closed off during the investigation into the incident.

Saturday's crash was the 21st car-related death in Portland this year.